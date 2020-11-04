The Hurt Business' Cedric Alexander was recently interviewed by TVInsider. Alexander joined The Hurt Business in September after turning his back on Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Hurt Business were recently feuding with RETRIBUTION and Cedric Alexander was asked about their leader Mustafa Ali, during the interview with TVInsider.

My name is Mustafa Ali. Say it right or don’t say it at all. pic.twitter.com/cAhGJo3pt5 — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 3, 2020

Cedric Alexander broke character during the interview and spoke about how happy he was for Ali, and the fact that he was getting such a big opportunity. The former Cruiserweight Champion also mentioned their history on 205 Live:

I’m more than happy for him. With our history back on 205 Live and the brotherhood and how we grew. I’m excited just to be back in the ring with him. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to ever since we had that match at WrestleMania all those years ago. I’m really excited for people to see what he can really do. He has always been great on the mic and great on 205 Live when people may have not been watching as much. You see on SmackDown what he did on that platform and getting the spotlight he deserved. Now that he has a bigger platform leading one of the biggest factions on Raw, I’m ready for us to tear it up like we did back then. We have a bigger stage to show the world we’re not just one-trick ponies. We can tell stories. We can be compelling. We can have matches that draw people in and take it into this company for another 10, 15 years.

A quick look at how Mustafa Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION

RETRIBUTION made their first appearance on WWE during the August 3rd episode of RAW, with the masked group setting a generator ablaze. The group continued to create havoc in the WWE Performance Center during shows until it was announced on the September 21st episode of RAW, that they had signed contracts with WWE.

RETRIBUTION continued creating chaos and interrupted a match between Mustafa Ali and MVP. With Ali and the Hurt Business members surrounded, it was revealed that Ali was the man behind the group.