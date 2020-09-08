Cedric Alexander officially joins The Hurt Business, reason for the decision revealed 

The Hurt Business made another significant acquisition on this week's Monday Night RAW as Cedric Alexander officially joined the top heel faction.

MVP has been trying to coax Cedric Alexander into joining The Hurt Business for the past few weeks, and the former Cruiserweight Champion finally gave in to the advances by turning heel on the latest episode of RAW.

A six-man tag team match between The Hurt Business against the team of Alexander, Ricochet, and Apollo Crews was booked for this week's show. However, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin attacked Alexander before the match. Despite the pre-match assault, the babyfaces made the save, and the match got underway.

However, WWE had a twist in store as Alexander would turn on Ricochet by sending him into the barricade. Cedric Alexander then hit a stunned Apollo Crews with the Lumbar Check. Benjamin took advantage by connecting with the Paydirt for the win.

Cedric Alexander provides the reason behind joining The Hurt Business

It was later confirmed that Cedric Alexander was the newest full-time member of The Hurt Business. He even got a Hurt Business shirt to seal the deal.

A special edition of the MVP Lounge was held in which The Hurt Business officially announced the addition of Cedric Alexander into their ranks.

Alexander took to the microphone and explained the reason behind the decision to join the faction. The 31-year-old WWE Superstar explained that he was going broke while competing alongside his former friends, Apollo Crews and Ricochet. He was done sacrificing his body and career to help someone else get a Championship opportunity. Cedric Alexander cut an impressive promo, which was cut short by The Viking Raiders, Crews, and Ricochet.

An impromptu 8-man tag team match was booked, and as expected, the contest was an all-action showdown. Cedric Alexander played up his new heel character to perfection throughout the match.

The finish of the match saw Cedric Alexander roll out of a Ricochet 630 attempt before catching his opponent with the Michinoku Driver.

The finish looked botched as Ricochet seemed to have kicked out at the very last moment. Nonetheless, the angles and matches on this week's RAW were done to solidify Cedric Alexander's heel turn, and the initial signs look really promising.