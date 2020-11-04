Cedric Alexander joined Hurt Business in September after turning his back on his friends Ricochet and Cedric Alexander during a tag team match. Alexander became the fourth member of the faction and has quickly cemented himself as an important cog in the group.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Cedric Alexander spoke about the dynamic within the members of Hurt Business as well as early comparisons that were made between Hurt Business and the Nation of Domination.

Speaking about the dynamic within the Hurt Business, Alexander compared it to being in a group with friends and spoke about his relationship with the rest of the members of the group:

It’s like being in a group with my best friends. You would look at it as I’m the newest guy and not having as lengthy a relationship like the three of them have. But I’ve known Shelton for about 10 years since I started wrestling. I’ve known Bobby for about three or four. I’ve known MVP the same amount of time. They’ve given me advice on the side, so I’ve had these interactions before. When the group fully formed, it felt natural to me.

Cedric Alexander on Hurt Business comparisons with Nation of Domination

Cedric Alexander also went on to talk about how the Hurt Business drew comparisons with the legendary WWE faction, the Nation of Domination, when the group first started. Alexander said that one key difference was that race wasn't the driving force behind Hurt Business and explained it:

When we first started, people might say, “Oh, this is another Nation of Domination.” I feel like the group is a positive spin on strong, Black men. At the same time, we don't want to spread the idea that race is the driving force. It just so happens we are four strong, Black men who believe in themselves. That’s a great thing to have on TV right now, especially when racial injustice is still prevalent and things are looked at so negatively. When you have four men with a positive goal in mind to succeed and be the best they can be, why not go for it?

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had a massive night on RAW this week as they beat the RAW Tag Team Champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

