"Push Cedric" - Cedric Alexander retweets his wife's comments about WWE

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander has retweeted comments made by his real-life wife and former AEW star, Big Swole.

Alexander was recently featured on WWE TV as a cannon-fodder in a feud between his former Hurt Business stablemates MVP and Bobby Lashley.

Montel Vontavious Porter ditched The All-Mighty's services in favor of 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos, and Cedric saw his chance to join the new duo. The former 205 Live Superstar was rejected by the pair and destroyed by both Lashley and Omos on a number of occasions on WWE TV. He has rarely featured on RAW since.

Cedric's wife and former AEW star Big Swole sent out a tweet urging the company to push her husband. She also noted his accomplishments since working under their banner. This obviously pleased Cedric who was quick to retweet:

"Push Cedric; the guy that has ppl sayin “Please sign Cedric”. The man that had everyone in they seats for a pre show at WM. One part of the faction that kept the pandemic entertaining. That Cedric," Swole tweeted.

Alexander has reigned as WWE Cruiserweight Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, and 24/7 Champion.

Wrestling fans react to Big Swole's tweet about Cedric Alexander

A number of wrestling fans have also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Cedric Alexander and on Big Swole's post.

One fan agreed with Swole, wishing that WWE would push Cedric and stick with it, as opposed to his seldom appearances:

Another agreed with Swole's comments, although they aren't a fan of her husband:

One fan savagely disagreed with Swole, telling her that Alexander is not that good:

It will be interesting to see if Cedric Alexander's position on the card improves in the coming months.

