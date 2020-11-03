WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander has featured more prominently on RAW ever since he turned heel and joined The Hurt Business in September 2020.

Alexander recently spoke about a conversation he had with AJ Styles who told him that wrestlers often hit the hardest when facing their friends in the ring. He divulged this conversation while talking about his feud with his former tag team partner, Ricochet.

Cedric Alexander on his feud with Ricochet on WWE RAW

In his interview with Sports Illustrated, Alexander spoke about Ricochet, whom he had partnered with before in WWE. The two had tagged with each other before Alexander doublecrossed Ricochet. The Hurt Business went head-to-head in tag team matches featuring Ricochet on RAW, while Ricochet and Alexander faced off in one-on-one matches too.

“I’d only worked with Ricochet two other times before this. A.J. Styles told me once, ‘You hit your friends hardest.’ I remember being in the ring with Ricochet right after the turn thinking, ‘I must really like him and he must really like me.’ I was trying to rip his head off and he had my jaw ready to fall off. We are very excited to have the ability to go out there and tell a complete story, and we have a lot of story left to tell.”

In the interview, he spoke about how he showed aggression on the mat in his younger years as an amateur wrestler and revealed how he is able to channel that aggression with The Hurt Business. The former 205 Live Superstar said that "being a bad dude just feels a lot better" which he has been able to do a lot since joining The Hurt Business.

Alexander joined The Hurt Business, which features MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, earlier this year, after MVP invited the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion on multiple occasions to join them. He had declined joining the trio on a number of occasions before relenting and accepting their invitation.

This is the first time in his WWE career that Alexander has turned heel ever since he joined WWE in 2016.