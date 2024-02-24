Cedric Alexander undergoes major change on SmackDown with help from his new tag team partner

Cedric Alexander underwent a change in character with the help of his new tag team partner.

His tag team partner in question is none other than Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Cedric Alexander's WWE career started off on a high note after the Cruiserweight Classic. He was placed in a faction with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Cedric even won the tag team titles with Benjamin.

However, over the years, his career only started to dwindle and he was kept off television for several weeks. Last year, Cedric tried to rekindle his tag team with Shelton Benjamin, but the latter was released from the company.

Following that, Alexander recently popped up in a vignette along with Ashante "Thee" Adonis who also found himself without direction after Hit Row broke up. The two men indicated that they had formed a new tag team.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, another vignette played where Ashante was helping Cedric change his fashion sense. Cedric first chose to wear a red jacket and jeans, but Ashante made fun of it. Cedric then came out wearing a regular shirt and jeans but Adonis still poked fun of him. Next, Cedric came out in overalls which prompted Adonis to go inside and help him pick out his clothes.

After what took seemingly several hours, Cedric then came out dressed in black clothes, with a black sleeveless vest and Adonis approved it.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if a change in wardrobe will help Cedric Alexander get his career back on track.

What are your thoughts on this vignette? Sound off in the comments section below.