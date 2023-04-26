"Celebration" - Edge on refusing to perform one of the most controversial segments in WWE's history

Edge is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers who has seemingly achieved almost everything in the company. Recently, the Rated R Superstar opened up about refusing to perform one of the most controversial angles in the history of Monday Nights with Lita.

In 2006, Edge rose to stardom when he became the first person to successfully cash in the Money in the Bank contract after winning it at WrestleMania 21. After nearly a year's worth of wait, the Rated-R Superstar made the most of the briefcase and became the WWE Champion.

After winning the title, he and Lita performed one of the most talked-about segments in the company's history, which was the live sex celebration. Speaking on Impaulsive, the 49-year-old star spoke about the segment and revealed that he initially denied doing it on live television. Check it out:

"Oh, God. As a celebration, yeah. Oh my God, yeah. Yeah, that was the night after I won the title for the first time and that was brought to me and I was like ah I really don't want to do that but here we are." [58:45 - 59:00]

The segment was one of the most talked-about angles from Edge's run as the WWE Champion. He later lost the title back to John Cena.

Edge's recent WWE match was inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39

In 2020, Edge shocked the world when he stepped out of retirement for the first time in over nine years and competed inside the squared circle. After failing to win the Royal Rumble match, he feuded with Randy Orton.

In the following year, he won the Rumble and went on to feud with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. After failing to beat Reigns, he feuded with Seth Rollins on the blue brand and won.

Last year, he created The Judgment Day, but the stable eventually kicked him out after adding Finn Balor to the mix. Before he could get the upper hand over the group, Dominik Mysterio turned heel and joined the heinous stable.

Earlier this month, Edge and Finn Balor ended their rivalry at WrestleMania 39 when the two met inside Hell in a Cell. In the end, the Rated-R Superstar was able to beat The Demon before going on a hiatus.

What are your thoughts on the Rated R Superstar's final run? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Impaulsive and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes