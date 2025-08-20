Celebrations for Finn Balor and his wife Vero Rodriguez!

WWE RAW Superstar Finn Balor has been happily married to his wife, Vero Rodriguez, since 2019, with the couple regularly sharing their life on the road with their fans. Rodriguez recently took to her Instagram account to celebrate her and Balor's sixth marriage anniversary with a heartwarming post.Finn Balor has been on a roll of late on Monday Night RAW. Not only is the 44-year-old star the reigning World Tag Team Champion, alongside JD McDonagh, but he has also had ample opportunity to showcase his comedic chops. Apart from that, Balor also competed at the recent Triplemania XXXIII, where he and McDonagh teamed up with their Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Lola Vice, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa. Amid his busy schedule, Finn Balor has something to celebrate in his personal life, too, as he and his wife, Vero Rodriguez, are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary on August 19th. Rodriguez, who works as an announcer for WWE-AAA shows, shared an emotional post on her Instagram to mark the occasion. Check it out below:&quot;Six years of waking up everyday with the biggest smile possible. Happy Anniversary @finnbalor♥️#forevergang♾️,&quot; wrote Rodriguez. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinn Balor was in action on this week's WWE RAWBalor and JD McDonagh once again had a showdown with the new viral sensation in WWE, Mr Iguana, who teamed up with Dragon Lee on RAW. Despite a spirited effort from Iguana and Lee, the Judgement Day duo emerged victorious in just under 10 minutes. Moreover, on the same show, the global juggernaut yet again teased growing tensions between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.Dom was spotted speaking to El Grande Americano backstage when Balor confronted him. The reigning IC Champion made it clear that he was trying to build associations in the best interest of Judgment Day. Though their disagreements haven't reached a boiling point yet, it wouldn't be a surprise to see WWE eventually splitting the duo for good and kickstart a heated feud.