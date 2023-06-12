WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and John Cena have won 16 World Championships in their career, which is a record. The Nature Boy's daughter Charlotte Flair is a 14-time World Champion and could be the first to reach the 17th number.

The Queen made a surprise return to the company on the latest episode of SmackDown, where she confronted Asuka during her WWE Women's Championship belt presentation.

She made it clear that she wanted a match against The Empress of Tomorrow for the title. Later in the show, the match was made official for the June 30 episode of SmackDown, the night before Money in the Bank.

Charlotte Flair has held more world titles than any other woman in the history of WWE. She's a former Divas Champion, seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and six-time RAW Women's Champion. If she dethrones Asuka, she'll be very close to breaking the record held by Ric Flair and John Cena.

After a fan on Twitter sent out a tweet stating that John Cena and Randy Orton need to return to WWE to prevent The Queen from becoming the first 17-time World Champion, several people commented on it by sharing their thoughts.

Check out the tweets below:

iBeast @ibeastIess Cena or Orton need to save wrestling, we can not let her be the one to break that 16 world title record. Cena or Orton need to save wrestling, we can not let her be the one to break that 16 world title record.

Chris is Tired🌙 @ChrisIsCansada @ibeastIess They gonna do a fingerpoke of doom moment where they just have Charlotte and Asuka repeatedly beat each other because you said this @ibeastIess They gonna do a fingerpoke of doom moment where they just have Charlotte and Asuka repeatedly beat each other because you said this

HarryRichardsMUFC @HazaUTD @ibeastIess Just let it go bro we lost it’s over @ibeastIess Just let it go bro we lost it’s over😭

🎩 @HR_6IX @ibeastIess Charlotte breaking Ric Flairs record would be such a downgrade over Cena or Orton breaking it @ibeastIess Charlotte breaking Ric Flairs record would be such a downgrade over Cena or Orton breaking it 💀

King Clawthorne @PogChamp1983 @ibeastIess it can't be Orton because he needs to win 3 more and he's probably retiring soon so it should be Cena he just needs 1 more @ibeastIess it can't be Orton because he needs to win 3 more and he's probably retiring soon so it should be Cena he just needs 1 more

Bianca Belair isn't happy that Charlotte Flair is getting a shot at the WWE Women's Champion before her

The EST of WWE lost her RAW Women's Title to Asuka at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia after the latter used the blue mist to gain the advantage and win the match.

On SmackDown this past Friday night, Adam Pearce told Belair during a backstage segment that she'll get her rematch against Asuka.

However, after Charlotte Flair returned, she was immediately granted a title match against The Empress of Tomorrow. There's a chance that Bianca Belair might interfere in the match, leading to a triple threat bout at Money in the Bank.

Belair took to Twitter to express how unhappy she was that Charlotte is getting the match before her.

"Been processing what went down last night. So let me get this straight. I did exactly what was asked of me. I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand and get handed a REMATCH? Am I trippin or am I trippin?" she wrote.

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will be held on July 1st, and most cash-ins took place on the same night. It'll be interesting to see whether history repeats itself, as a new champion could be crowned during the Premium Live Event.

Do you want Charlotte Flair to break the record? Sound off in the comments below!

