WWE Superstar Cesaro has claimed that John Cena’s in-ring ability is underrated. The Swiss Cyborg heaped praise on the 16-time World Champion and stated that John Cena is one of the top 5 Superstars of all time.

Cesaro heaps praise on John Cena

John Cena is often regarded as one of the greatest of all time in the pro-wrestling business but his in-ring ability is sometimes looked down upon by his critics. Cesaro, however, believes otherwise as he thinks that Cena’s in-ring work is underrated.

“John Cena is one of the top 5 Superstars of all time," he told WWE's The Bump. "His work ethic is second to none. His in-ring ability, I think, is absolutely amazing and everybody knows that and I think it is still underrated."

“He taught me so much coming to WWE. He was one the guys [who] was there full-time. He was in every live event, every pay-per-view, every RAW, every SmackDown. He is an inspiration."

“He told me once you are only as good your last match and I always kind of live [with] a similar mindset.”

John Cena is no longer a full-time Superstar in WWE due to his hectic Hollywood schedule. Nevertheless, he has achieved everything he could have with the company and Cesaro’s words about Cena's work ethic give an indication as to why that is the case.