"That moment meant a lot" - Cesaro reflects on his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37

Cesaro collided with former WWE Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 last year. Recently, The Swiss Superman looked back on the highly entertaining bout.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro reflected on the match, discussing how much it meant to him.

“WrestleMania, that moment meant a lot,” said Cesaro. “Up to now, it’s been the crowning achievement of my career. That was my first WrestleMania singles match, and it was with Seth Rollins. We’ve known each for half our lives. The crowd was back, and the crowd means so much. The ThunderDome era was so weird, so to have the crowd back was important, and then to have that kind of match and hear that kind of reaction was amazing. I don’t know what other superlative to use. It meant a whole lot.”

Cesaro's victory over The Visionary is one of the biggest victories of his WWE career. The match received rave reviews from many fans and critics.

Cesaro says he wants to be given the chance to express his personality on WWE TV

Having a strong personality in wrestling goes a long way. It's how stars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock were able to become icons.

The Swiss Superman said that doing more promos would add depth to his character and improve his ability to tell stories in the ring.

“That would add depth and character to my stories,” he said. “It would help a lot, and I think that goes for a lot of people, who would benefit from a little talking here and there to show their personality and skill on the mic. It just needs to be consistent.”

The former member of The Bar is often considered one of the most underrated superstars in WWE. It'll be interesting to see how his character and story progresses in 2022.

