Cesaro and Daniel Bryan qualify for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match

Daniel Bryan and Cesaro have earned the right to participate in the Elimination Chamber match next Sunday. The duo joins Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin and, Sami Zayn in the match. The winner will get to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the same night.

Adam Pearce made the announcement for the match on this week's SmackDown. The match was originally supposed to have Roman Reigns defend his title at Elimination Chamber, but a little intimidation forced the WWE official to change things up, resulting in the qualifying matches.

Daniel Bryan and Cesaro defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. The match was a hard-fought one, considering Cesaro's condition following the beat down he took from a returning Seth Rollins earlier in the night. The match ended after Cesaro forced Dolph Ziggler to submit with a Sharpshooter.

Despite not being in the best condition, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan came out on top. Both men will be looking to earn their chance to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber if they win the match.

What happened after the Elimination Chamber qualifying match?

Following the qualifying match, all hell broke loose as all six Elimination Chamber participants entered the ring. The brawl between the six men ended when Kevin Owens entered the ring and hit Stunners on everyone. He then sent a message to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The SmackDown Elimination Chamber match has been set. Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Sami Zayn will face each other in the Elimination Chamber match. Whoever wins will face Roman Reigns on the same night for the Universal Championship.

The two main event matches for Elimination Chamber are now set. While Drew McIntyre will defend his title inside Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will fight the winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match.

