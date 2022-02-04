Cesaro shares his true feelings on missing the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble 

Former United States Champion Cesaro has commented on not being a part of this year's WWE Royal Rumble event.

30 superstars competed in the annual Men's Rumble match with an opportunity to main event WrestleMania for either the WWE or Universal Championship. The multi-man contest was won by The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar who chose Roman Reigns as his opponent at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro was asked if he felt disappointed being left out of the prestigious match. He stated that he did, and he thinks a lot of people would've liked to see him win it.

“Yes, I was [disappointed],” said Cesaro. “A lot of people would have liked to see me in the Rumble, and a lot of people would have liked to see me win. That would have put me on the next path of my journey.''

He stated that he saw Big E wanted him to win the match and he appreciates the support of his colleagues.

''I saw Big E say in an interview he’d like to see me win, and that was very nice. I appreciate the support of my colleagues, but unfortunately, that did not happen.”

Cesaro opens up about his passion and love for professional wrestling

The Swiss Superman is a 22-year wrestling veteran who is yet to win a world championship in WWE. One of his most memorable runs was during his partnership with Sheamus when they formed a tag team called The Bar.

He spoke about his love and passion for the business, stating that he cares a lot and he wants to impress fans every time he steps into the ring.

“I do care, a lot,” said Cesaro. “Maybe almost too much sometimes. If you’re tuning in to SmackDown to watch me, you will get the top in-ring performance I can give,” he says. “It’s exciting, it’s unpredictable and it’s fun. I want people to see that every time I’m in the ring, and that consistency and quality is what sets me apart.”

The Swiss Superman has recently been teaming up with Ricochet as part of the SmackDown brand. They're both two of the most underrated superstars in the company.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on how the Swiss Superman has been booked? Sound off below!

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Cesaro deserves a world championship run in WWE? Yes No 37 votes so far