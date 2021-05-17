Cesaro finally breaks silence after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash

The main event of last night's WrestleMania Backlash saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend his title against Cesaro. After years of hard work and fan support, this was The Swiss Cyborg's first shot at the Universal Championship.

In what was a brutal match, both the competitors took each other to their limits. However, ultimately it was Reigns who picked up the victory and retained his Universal title.

Nonetheless, Cesaro impressed everyone in the match and proved why he belongs in the main event picture. Following a tough loss at WrestleMania Backlash tonight, he has finally broken silence through his Twitter account. In a short but very accurate tweet, Cesaro mentioned that he was so close to defeating Roman Reigns tonight.

So close — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) May 17, 2021

What's next for Cesaro after failing to capture the Universal Championship?

Following the Universal Championship match tonight at WrestleMania Backlash, Jey Uso came to the ring to congratulate The Tribal Chief for his victory. He then went on to deliver a superkick to Cesaro, who was already in a bad condition after the brutal match.

Immediately after that, Seth Rollins' music hit and The Messiah walked down to the ring in a dapper suit. Rollins came face to face with Roman Reigns but then went on to attack Cesaro. The Swiss Cyborg then suffered a vicious beat down at the hands of Seth Rollins, who closed the show by standing tall.

Rollins and Cesaro have been feuding for the last few months on Friday Night SmackDown. The two faced each other at WrestleMania 37 last month where Cesaro defeated Rollins to get a major victory. While it seemed that their feud was over, that has not been the case.

Now, after this attack at WrestleMania Backlash, the two will likely continue their feud. We might even see them settle it inside a Hell in a Cell match next month.

Cesaro might be out of the Universal Championship picture for now, but hopefully, there will be many more opportunities for him to challenge for a world title in the future.