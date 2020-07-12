Cesaro frustrated about not getting the respect he deserves in WWE

The WWE Universe has been vocal about making Cesaro champion.

Cesaro looks to earn respect once he wins the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Cesaro

Cesaro has been with the WWE for over eight years and is one Superstar that the fans want to see hold the top prize in the company. During his run in the WWE, the Swiss Superman has held the United States Championship and the Tag Team Championships but the WWE Title is one that has eluded him.

Cesaro's frustration with the WWE

Cesaro was in an interview with ComicBook.com recently. During the interview, the WWE Superstar spoke about how he feels about challenging for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship and about getting the respect that he deserves from the WWE.

"Once you're going to be the Champions, there's going to be no way around it, I feel WWE have just overlooked us (Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro) by the fact that we are so good and it's just like, 'Oh no, let's focus on this over here and do this over there', instead of focusing on something that is reliable. I mean, we've been there and delivered on a constant basis for so long while they're jumping to every other flavor of the month, so to speak. So I feel like that needs to be more rewarded but I think that's a problem with society, that we just need something new every day, something new every week. We just lose that focus really fast. So once we become the Tag Team Champions, that's going to change, I feel, and there's going to be no way around us."

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are in pursuit of the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, the duo faced The New Day in a Championship match that ended in no contest when the referee lost control of the match. After the match, Nakamura and Cesaro continued their attack on the Tag Team Champions and powerbombed Kofi Kingston off the top rope on to Big E who was laid out on a table.

Cesaro and Nakamura's rivalry with The New Day is just getting started and it is likely that the two teams will clash at WWE Extreme Rules with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line.