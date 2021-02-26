"He does his best to help elevate and make other people better" - Former Champion heaps praise for Daniel Bryan

In the first two months of 2021, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan have battled twice on SmackDown, with the Swiss Cyborg emerging victorious on both occasions. In a recent interview, Cesaro spoke about Bryan and discussed some of the qualities of the former WWE Champion.

The Swiss Superman also spoke about special it was to have gained some momentum in his singles career by facing off against Daniel Bryan. Cesaro's first win against Bryan came a few days after he and his former tag-team partner Shinsuke Nakamura parted ways.

Speaking to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Cesaro talked about the former WWE Champion's ability to elevate make other Superstars he wrestles with better, a skill he believes he shares with Bryan.

"To gain some momentum against somebody like him, who has done the things he has done and had possibly, in my mind, one of, if not the greatest, WrestleMania moments at WrestleMania 30 of all time, that’s incredibly special. He, like you said, does his best to help elevate and make other people better. Which is something that I would like to think I pride myself on, to just make everybody step up their game and be as good as they can."

Today at 7pm ET | 4pm PT.



An out of character conversation w/ Cesaro.



💻 Places you can watch 📺



YouTube: https://t.co/IjVxiPtn9U



Facebook: https://t.co/b52Tn1DSXZ



Twitter: @WWEonFOX pic.twitter.com/Rl6TqjR3hH — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 25, 2021

Cesaro recently teamed up with Daniel Bryan in a match which confirmed his entry into the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match. The former seven-time Tag Team Champion started the Chamber match against Bryan and almost went the distance as he was a part of the final three before being eliminated by Jey Uso.

Cesaro claims that matches with Daniel Bryan are unpredictable

On the topic of Daniel Bryan, Cesaro also discussed his relationship with his fellow SmackDown colleague.

"I’ve known Daniel for so long, since … yeah, almost fifteen, sixteen years or more, and it’s always a privilege and it’s always so much fun, most importantly, to step in there with Bryan because you never know what to expect."

What did you think of Daniel Bryan and Cesaro's recent partnership? Would you like to see them team up some more? Maybe challenge for the tag titles? Let us know down below.