"Somebody that’s really big that’s a challenge" - Cesaro names WWE stars on whom he liked to hit the Neutralizer

WWE Superstar and first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner Cesaro was on this week's episode of Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin.

Cesaro spoke about his move set and why he named his finisher the Neutralizer. He also shed light on what was going through his mind before busting out the UFO at WrestleMania against Seth Rollins.

Cesaro mentioned that he derived inspiration for the name Neutralizer from his home country. The Swiss Superman wanted a name for his finisher that would pay homage to Switzerland and decided to go with the Neutralizer.

“Switzerland is neutral. If you neutralize somebody, you put them out of commission. It’s a wonderful pun. It’s a wonderful homage to my home country. I would like to take credit for it, but there may have been somebody else that said I should use it, and I said okay, I’ll do it,” Cesaro said.

Cesaro also mentioned that he liked to put the move on bigger wrestlers like the Big Show, the Great Khali and Mark Henry because it looked spectacular when he executed it against the big men.

“It’s always fun to do it to Big Show, Khali, or Mark Henry, somebody that’s really big that’s a challenge. Then you find different ways to get into it. I love it,” Cesaro added.

Cesaro on busting out the UFO at WrestleMania

Cesaro also spoke about one of the most incredible moves in his arsenal - the UFO. The Swiss Superman mentioned that during his early days in the WWE, some of the Superstars saw the spectacular move and told him to perform it in the ring.

But Cesaro mentioned that he had saved it for a big match. He acknowledged that over the years, he second-guessed himself on whether he would have the opportunity to bust out the move. He added that the stage was set at WrestleMania 37 for him to show the move to the WWE Universe.

