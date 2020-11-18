Cesaro opens up about his past frustrations with WWE

Cesaro has found success in the SmackDown tag team division alongside Shinsuke Nakamura. The duo were SmackDown Tag-Team Champions until losing it to the New Day last month.

Cesaro is also a former WWE United States Champion and a former winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Cesaro opens up about his past frustrations in WWE and how he dealt with it

After about 2 years of stalking @WWECesaro to be on #chasingglory , he is FINALLY on and it was worth the wait!!! 😄Check it out now on the FREE version of the @WWENetwork ! 👇🏼https://t.co/8NRiyitYdt#REAL #RAW #INSPIRING pic.twitter.com/TkhWdfC4E0 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) November 16, 2020

Cesaro was recently a guest on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory. Duringthe interview, Cesaro discussed being frustrated with WWE in the past. The Swiss Cyborg said that he never let his frustrations show in his work inside the ring because that was the part he had control over:

I always try to channel frustration into something positive. I don't think I've ever let the frustration affect my work in a negative way because I feel that there's a lot of people who do. I try to channel that frustration into working harder, finding different ways to doing something positive out of it. People who know me will probably be like 'he was in a bad spot' or whatever but I never let it shine through in my work because that's what people look back on and that's what I take my pride in. Nobody, no matter what, can mess with what I do and nobody can take that away from me either.

There's one thing that you can control and that's when you're in the ring. It's the same with the ring announcer, you get the words exactly, you get told you have to say, and how you say it and when you say it that's all you. That's the only thing you have under control and you want to make it the best you can. For me it's like whatever I do in the ring, that's what I have under control. The rest, the before, the after, that's not under my control but in the ring, 100%, every time that's what I have under control so I make that the best. Without question that's what I always try to do.

