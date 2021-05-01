Cesaro pays heartfelt tribute to Daniel Bryan; makes a big promise

Cesaro was in for a shock on tonight's episode of SmackDown. His longtime friend Daniel Bryan lost in the main event against Roman Reigns and is now officially banned from performing on SmackDown.

After the match, Cesaro came out to try and protect his friend from Reigns, who decided to attack Bryan even after he had passed out. Unfortunately, he was unable to do much because he was tied up in the ropes by Jey Uso.

This allowed Roman Reigns to proceed with his attack on Daniel Bryan, hitting him with a chair.

Following the event, Cesaro took to Instagram to pay tribute to The Leader of the Yes Movement. The Swiss Cyborg had some heartfelt words for Bryan and even made a promise to the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

"Not a good night. Bryan did more for me than people will ever know. I’m not looking forward to walking into the locker room next week and him not being there... I am looking forward to getting my hands on Roman. Und das ist keine Drohung, das ist ein Versprechen," wrote Cesaro.

The last few words of Cesaro's post are aimed at Reigns, and can be roughly translated from German as - "And that's not a threat, it's a promise".

Daniel Bryan was and will always be one of Cesaro's greatest supporters. So clearly losing a friend like that in the locker room is a big blow for The Swiss Superman.

Cesaro could face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Cesaro clearly wants to get his hands on Roman Reigns, and the way things are going, he could be in line for a championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. The Swiss Cyborg was planning to challenge Daniel Bryan, but will now have to face The Tribal Chief.

Before he can challenge Reigns, he will first have to deal with Seth Rollins next week. After that, The Head of the Table will be firmly in his sights.

Would you like to see Cesaro challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash? Will he be able to become the new Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments below.