Cesaro predicts the results of next week's SmackDown with a hilarious post

"The Swiss Cyborg" Cesaro is scheduled to take on Seth Rollins on next week's episode of SmackDown. This will be their first meeting in a one-on-one match since WrestleMania 37, where Cesaro defeated Rollins.

Now The Messiah looks to next Friday's SmackDown "throwback" episode to exact his revenge. However, Cesaro has other plans and recently gave a very straightforward prediction for the match with a hilarious post on Twitter.

The former United States Champion posted some fan art on his Twitter handle that portrays him as the protagonist of the popular anime "One Punch Man". The protagonist, Saitama, is famous for being able to end matches in one punch.

Clearly, Cesaro is confident in his abilities and predicts he will win the match with ease or more precisely, with one punch.

The fan art itself is an accurate representation of how this feud between Cesaro and Seth Rollins has been going so far. Rollins seems unnecessarily riled up about Cesaro, where as The Swiss Cyborg isn't even bothered by the threat posed by the former WWE Champion.

Cesaro will be looking to finally put an end to this feud with Seth Rollins as he looks to move onto bigger and better things.

Cesaro looks to get revenge on Roman Reigns

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan lose to Roman Reigns in the main event. His loss means that Bryan will not be able to perform on the Blue brand for the foreseeable future. His loss came as a huge blow to his good friend Cesaro.

Cesaro posted a picture on Instagram later that night, paying tribute to The American Dragon, thanking him for all he has done for him. He also sent a message to Roman Reigns, stating that he will be coming for him.

The Swiss Superman has his sights set on taking the WWE Universal Championship away from Reigns. Many expect him to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Would you like to see Cesaro crowned as the next Universal Champion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.