"I agree 100 percent" - Cesaro reacts to Paul Heyman's assessment of their run together

In 2014, Cesaro shocked the world when he dumped his former manager Zeb Colter (Dutch Mantel) and revealed that he was a "Paul Heyman Guy". The Swiss Cyborg had just come off of an impressive Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory, and many thought this was the start of something great.

However, the partnership between Cesaro and Heyman didn't pan out as many had hoped. Not much came out of the partnership, and many were left wondering why.

Steve Muelhausen of DAZN had a conversation with Paul Heyman, who believed that the timing of the partnership wasn't right. The reason being, it was around the time that Brock Lesnar had just broken The Undertaker's Streak.

Heyman also felt that things didn't click between him and the Swiss Cyborg. When asked if he agreed with Paul Heyman's assessment, Cesaro answered with a resounding yes.

"I'll say this much. I learned a whole lot from Paul, and I still do. But I agree 100 percent with Paul's assessment because that's 100 percent right. Paul used that opportunity to talk about Brock Lesnar and, I was second fiddle at that point. He even said that in the Talking Smack interview that he did. He said that he knows that alliance was more beneficial to him than it was for me. But you know what, despite that, I'm here today, challenging Roman Reigns on Sunday. I'm here despite not being picked, not being "The Guy" chosen by powers that be. I'm still here because of what I bring to the table. I feel that speaks for itself." said Cesaro (H/T: DAZN)

Things may not have panned out as hoped, but that did not stop Cesaro, and now he finds himself right where he wanted to be.

Cesaro will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is right around the corner, and one of the must-see matches is for the WWE Universal Championship. Cesaro will face current champion Roman Reigns in an attempt to win his first major world title in WWE.

This is a momentous occasion for the Swiss Cyborg, as it will also be his first ever match for one of WWE's two major championships. Many are hoping that he leaves the pay-per-view as champion.

