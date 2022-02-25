"We will never forget it" - Current WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to Cesaro

Cesaro's departure from WWE has left fans and wrestlers in shock. His WWE colleagues have been reacting ever since it came out that he was leaving, and now Natalya, another of his former teammates, has sent him a heartwarming message.

The seven-time WWE Tag Team Champion had an extensive career in the company, and although he was never pushed to the level that fans wanted for him, he was a crowd favorite throughout.

The Swiss Superstar teamed up with Tyson Kidd for a while, and during that time was accompanied by Natalya to the ring. They won the RAW Tag Team Championships as well. Their time together ended only when Kidd suffered a spinal injury during a dark match against Samoa Joe -- the same injury that forced him to eventually retire.

Natalya reacted to his time with the company ending, thanking him for standing by her and Kidd during their toughest times and the best of times, before calling him a friend for life.

Nattie @NatbyNature Thank you for being there for us through the brightest of times and the darkest of times. We will never forget it, Claudio. A true friend for life. Thank you for being there for us through the brightest of times and the darkest of times. We will never forget it, Claudio. A true friend for life. https://t.co/EWExlisumU

Tyson Kidd also reacts to Cesaro leaving WWE

Natalya's real-life husband and Cesaro's former tag team partner, Tyson Kidd, has also reacted to the superstar leaving the company.

He took to Twitter to post a picture of the two of them together, raising the RAW Tag Team titles.

From the way his colleagues have reacted, it's clear that the superstar was well-respected and loved backstage in the company. Unfortunately, he was never pushed to be the top-level champion that fans and other superstars saw him as.

Fightful Select reported that since Cesaro was working in WWE as part of a one-year extension, there was no non-compete clause for him. His contract expired, and despite WWE offering him a new one, he chose to leave.

While his departure is sad, fans will now be excited to see what's next for the Swiss Superman in the ever-changing world of professional wrestling.

