Former RETRIBUTION member offers to help Cesaro against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Shane Thorne (f.k.a. RETRIBUTION member SLAPJACK) has offered to provide back-up to Cesaro following his loss and post-match attack at WrestleMania Backlash.

The main event of the pay-per-view saw Roman Reigns defeat Cesaro after making him pass out to a Guillotine Choke submission. Seth Rollins, who has lost two matches against Cesaro in recent weeks, attacked his long-term rival at the end of the show.

Writing on Twitter, Thorne suggested that he and Cesaro could counter Reigns’ “Head of the Table” moniker by creating their own table.

Hey @WWECesaro want some back up?

We can make our own table 🤷‍♂️#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/K0G4vZhhTA — Shane (@PossiblieShane) May 17, 2021

Shane Thorne’s tweet included a GIF of King Arthur’s Round Table. In the 12th century, the Round Table represented an area where the knights in the fellowship of King Arthur could meet and be viewed with equal status. Unlike Roman Reigns’ Anoa’i family, the Round Table had no head.

Shane Thorne has not featured in any WWE storylines since RETRIBUTION separated in March 2021. The villainous faction consisted of Mustafa Ali, SLAPJACK (Shane Thorne), T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), MACE (Dio Maddin) and RECKONING (Mia Yim).

Thorne's most recent WWE match aired on April 9 in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on WrestleMania SmackDown.

What is next for Cesaro after losing to Roman Reigns?

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns allowed Seth Rollins to attack Cesaro

Roman Reigns’ closest ally, Jey Uso, attacked Cesaro after the WrestleMania Backlash main event. Uso looked set to land a top-rope splash on Cesaro before Seth Rollins surprisingly appeared.

Rollins’ post-match attack suggested that the rivalry between himself and Cesaro is set to continue. WWE’s next pay-per-view, Hell in a Cell, will take place on June 20.

Watch the video above to hear Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam and Jose G review Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro and the rest of WrestleMania Backlash.