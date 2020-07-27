Cesaro reveals reason behind drastic change in his WWE gimmick

The fans widely appreciate WWE Superstar Cesaro. Recently, he teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura and defeated The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions in WWE. While he has been enjoying a good run with Nakamura over the last few weeks, there have been a few significant changes in his WWE gimmick.

Earlier, Cesaro would often refrain from speaking both inside the ring as well as in the backstage interviews. However, he has slowly started to speak a lot more, especially in Sami Zayn's absence. The WWE Superstar recently opened up about the reason behind this drastic change and how he is coping up with it on SmackDown.

Cesaro on speaking freely in WWE

In his recent interview with Newsweek, Cesaro was asked if it is now easier for him to cut promos since the WWE fans are not there for the shows. Cesaro revealed that having no fans for the live WWE shows have indeed been helpful to him because he is more comfortable while speaking into the mic now.

The WWE Superstar believes that this is the best time for him to get comfortable and add more to his WWE gimmick. Talking about the gradual changes he is bringing to his current run in WWE, Cesaro said,

"I mean, I miss them so much. Me and Sami [Zayn] did a promo in Vancouver that went completely off the rails. And when I say off the rails, it was with Elias, and the crowd went absolutely crazy. We did a little song, and we had the cowbell and a ukulele, and we had a whole song, but we didn't have time for it because the crowd went so crazy and that's the magic that I miss."

"Now that there's no crowd I'm taking advantage of that like when I go over to [commentator] Michael Cole and talk to him, and the cameras pick it up because there's no crowd noise. I try and take advantage of different things and make it special. Get the people involved at home."

Cesaro also said that English is not his first language, but now he is trying really hard to stop himself from mixing things up. The WWE Superstar is glad that he is getting more chances to speak, and he is having fun in the process.

"I've been working on that forever [Laughs]. English is not my first language, so for me, it's harder. A lot of stuff gets mixed up in my head; I'll mix up words and sayings. I had a good one like 'taking the kid from the candy', or one of my better ones is 'out of blue field' which is a mix of 'out of left field' and 'out of the blue' so I mess up stuff, I mix stuff up, my accent sometimes people don't understand it. So I was always focusing on that, and now I'm getting the chance to talk more, and once people hear my voice more often it will help me and everybody. Fortunately enough, I've had my chance to get on the microphone more, and it's been fun. It's something I constantly work on and hope to improve." (H/T NoDQ)

Both Cesaro and Nakamura are incredibly talented Superstars and certainly deserve a memorable run as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the creative has in store for them on WWE's blue brand.