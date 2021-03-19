"He makes everybody better" - Cesaro on 5-time WWE World Champion

WWE SmackDown star Cesaro has praised Daniel Bryan, stating that the former WWE Champion makes everybody he works with better. The Swiss Cyborg said that it is incredible having Bryan in the WWE locker room.

Cesaro and Bryan have wrestled each other for a long time, having been together in the indie scene before joining WWE. The two wrestled in ROH and Chikara, to name a few promotions.

In a recent interview with TalkSport, Cesaro spoke about fellow WWE star Daniel Bryan and how the four-time WWE Champion is a blessing for the WWE locker room.

"Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room. I think I speak for everyone when I say he’s one of those guys that you want to have around. He’s so smart and so good that he makes everybody better because they have to step up their game. And that’s what I would like to be. He’s been around – I mean, I’ve known him forever, almost 15 years – his ability to create momentum is second to none. So it’s great to have him around and to me, having the support of somebody like Daniel Bryan, you don’t just get it over night."

The Swiss Cyborg also spoke about how wrestlers have to prove themselves night after night but added that it's worth the final payoff.

Cesaro on Daniel Bryan's road to WrestleMania 37

Cesaro discussed how many people had written off Daniel Bryan on the road to WrestleMania 37 and that he was "losing momentum". But Bryan turned it around ahead of his clash with Roman Reigns at Fastlane.

"We were heading into WrestleMania and people were like ‘oh, he’s losing, he’s losing momentum’ – no he didn’t. He just turns it around like that [clicks his fingers]. He switches momentum and now he’s facing Roman Reigns – as he should – at Fastlane."

Bryan will face Reigns for the Universal Championship at Fastlane, but it remains to be seen what plans WWE has for him for WrestleMania 37. Presently, Edge is set to take on Reigns at The Show of Shows, next month.

Next week we get Edge vs. Jey Uso with the winner becoming the special guest enforcer for the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match at Fast Lane! 🤯#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rYveMlOd87 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 13, 2021