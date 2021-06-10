"He kind of stabbed everybody in the back" - Cesaro on top WWE star (Exclusive)

Cesaro believes that Seth Rollins "stabbed everybody in the back" to find success, which is in contrast to his rise to the top in WWE.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins have wrestled each other on numerous occasions, even before they got to WWE. The two faced each other at WrestleMania 37, which was their first singles match in four years. Cesaro got the win at The Show of Shows and defeated Rollins once again on SmackDown a few weeks later.

The Swiss Cyborg, in an interview with Amar Anand of Sportskeeda, said that he took a different journey to Rollins to get to where he is. Cesaro wants the new avatar of Rollins to "go away" and stated that he wants to "beat some sense" into the former Universal Champion.

"I'd like to say we (Cesaro and Seth Rollins) had very similar journeys getting to this point. How we got there is different. He kind of stabbed everybody in the back, as we've seen with The Shield, to get to where he wanted. I kind of tried to take the... you know, keep my integrity intact to get where I am at. It will be awesome to beat him again at Hell in a Cell and beat some sense into him. I, for one, know that the Seth Rollins I knew will be awesome to have back on the roster. This new guy with the crazy suits, that can go away (laughs)," said Cesaro.

Cesaro will be supporting his home country Switzerland at Euro 2020

Cesaro sporting the Switzerland football jersey

Euro 2020 will begin on June 11, 2021, and Cesaro's home country, Switzerland, will be a part of the competition. They will face the likes of Wales, Turkey, and Italy, with their opener coming against Wales on June 12.

Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, and captain Granit Xhaka will be the ones to look out for in the Swiss team. Switzerland would like to do one better than their performance in the last competition in 2016, where they were knocked out in the Round of 16.

Edited by Amar Anand