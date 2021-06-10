"I have unfinished business" - Cesaro eyes four-time WWE World Champion over Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE SmackDown star Cesaro is focused only on Seth Rollins, who has a target on his back. The Swiss Cyborg is not concerned about stars like Brock Lesnar and wants to only think about the present.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Amar Anand, Cesaro discussed the rumored return of former Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Cesaro was asked if he has "unfinished business" with The Beast Incarnate. The Swiss Cyborg stated that his focus is currently on Seth Rollins, but he will be ready for anything that happens in the future.

"No, I have unfinished business with Seth Rollins, that's what I'm focused on. I think it's fun for everybody else to, you know, speculate on, 'Who's coming back? Who's returning?' Whatever. To me, I always focus on the present, I focus on who is there right now, who my focus should be on. And then whenever anything happens, I can adjust. But I'm not one to, like, fantasy book something. I'll leave that to the fans because I think for them that's way more fun. I need to focus on my present to be as good as I can in the ring, and if anything ever happens, I'll be ready for it," said Cesaro.

Hell in a Cell is the next WWE pay-per-view, which will take place on June 20. 2021, and we could see Cesaro and Seth Rollins duke it out once again.

Cesaro is gearing up to support Switzerland at Euro 2020

Cesaro

Cesaro is a keen follower of soccer and is gearing up to support his home country of Switzerland at Euro 2020.

Switzerland will play in Group A of Euro 2020 and will face Italy, Turkey, and Wales in the group stage of the competition. Their first game will take place on June 12, when they face Wales.

Fans can watch Cesaro on “Hell in a Cell” which will be aired LIVE in India on 21st June 2021 on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (in Tamil and Telugu) from 5.30 am (IST)

Watch UEFA EURO 2020 - LIVE on Sony Ten 2 channel from 11th June onwards

Edited by Amar Anand