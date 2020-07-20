Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura end New Day's 8th title reign at Extreme Rules

At Extreme Rules 2020, WWE Superstars Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Following a brilliant encounter, the heel duo of SmackDown ended the dominant reign of one of the most decorated teams in WWE's history.

Cesaro and Nakamura kickstarted the main show of Extreme Rules by locking horns with the New Day in a Tables match. It was them who had picked the stipulation for the bout after picking an important win on SmackDown last week.

Both teams delivered a great match which witnessed several good action sequences. At multiple occasions, Big E and Kofi Kingston came close to putting either Nakamura or Cesaro through the table. However, the latter maintained dominance every time they were on the top turnbuckle.

Finally, the closing moments of the match saw Nakamura and Cesaro gaining momentum after they isolated Kofi Kingston from Big E. Cesaro seized his opportunity and drove Kofi Kingston through the table with a deadly powerbomb.

With this, Cesaro and Nakamura ended the 8th tag team title reign of The New Day in WWE. It will be interesting to see what's next for the newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Soon after the match, Xavier Woods also took to Twitter to respond to his fellow New Day members losing the tag team championships. Both Kofi Kingston and Big E fought well, but Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura walked out as the new champions and deservedly so.

😐 — Austin Creed - Future King of The Ring (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 19, 2020

What's next for Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after Extreme Rules

Both Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura spent a long time on the sidelines, especially in the absence of Sami Zayn. However, the last couple of weeks saw them relentlessly target the tag team gold.Their match at Extreme Rules tonight and the result is certainly a huge opportunity for both the Superstars as well as the WWE Creative.

It would be safe to say that the tag team title match at Extreme Rules was quite intense. The high-pace match with brutally engaging spots would make it difficult to believe that this rivalry was built over a very short period of time.

This match, however, will now give a chance to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to have a compelling title reign on the Blue brand. Despite being the heels, they are both supremely talented and deserve a good run as the champions. Most importantly, there are several exciting matches that can now be book at the next PPV, SummerSlam.