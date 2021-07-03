Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will try to qualify for Money in the Bank on next week's SmackDown

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are former SmackDown tag team champions. As individuals, they've been on a roll over the past couple of months.

The Swiss Cyborg had his first singles WrestleMania match and his first major title opportunity this year. Nakamura was recently crowned king after he defeated Baron Corbin, formerly known as King Corbin.

Now, the two WWE Superstars will have a chance to further their careers on SmackDown next week as they participate in their respective Money in the Bank qualification matches.

Both men will face their current rivals. Cesaro will take on Seth Rollins while Nakamura will look to add salt to the wound he has given Baron Corbin.

It's a huge opportunity for Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, but an even greater opportunity for Rollins and Corbin. Rollins is intent on winning a Universal Championship and Corbin will look to pick himself up after a horrible couple of weeks.

Shinsuke Nakamura continues to make Baron Corbin's life hell

Shinsuke Nakamura may have taken the crown, but he is not done making the former king's life a living hell. Corbin has struggled to shake off the King of Strong Style for a few weeks, and the trend continued on SmackDown tonight.

Nakamura teamed up with Big E and took on Corbin and Apollo Crews. Things were looking on the up for Corbin until a distraction by Rick Boogs proved to be his undoing. This led to a loss for Corbin and Crews and the former was left distraught in the ring.

It just gets worse for Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura is enjoying being the hand behind it. It will be interesting to see where this feud between both these men leads.

