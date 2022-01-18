"I just couldn’t keep apologizing for what I’ve accomplished"- Charlotte Flair opens up about her current run in WWE

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair talked about her current heel run in the company.

Charlotte has been a heel in Vince McMahon's promotion since she returned to the company on the April 12th edition of RAW. The Queen missed WrestleMania 37 because she tested positive for COVID-19, but she entered the title picture again as soon as she came back. The 13-time champion attacked Asuka and Rhea Ripley to make her intention to win more gold quite clear.

Speaking about her return in an interview with TV Source magazine, The Opportunity stated that she wanted her new character to be unapologetic and proud of her accomplishments.

“I just wanted to come back unapologetic," said Flair. "I just couldn’t keep apologizing for what I’ve accomplished. If someone else was in my spot, they wouldn’t apologize for being there. I realized I’m damned if I do [and] damned if I don’t. I just had to own it."

Flair also added that she's never content with her success, as she's always looking to rack up even more accolades.

"I will never understand why people think I should be content with what I’ve done," Flair continued. "I don’t want to be that person that just feels like I’ve peaked. I always come back hungry because there is so much more that I can do."

The Queen went on to explain that her prime as a performer doesn't have an "expiration date". Instead, she'll keep working hard and chasing new heights for the foreseeable future.

Charlotte Flair is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Charlotte Flair did not take long to establish herself at the top of the women's division after her return. The Queen challenged Asuka and Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Backlash for the RAW Women's Championship, but she was unsuccessful in her first attempt.

The Queen later reclaimed her top spot when she beat Ripley for the title at WWE Money in the Bank. Though she lost the title the next night, Flair regained the gold at SummerSlam to become a six-time RAW Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair moved to SmackDown during the WWE Draft, so she swapped titles with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The two top women in WWE subsequently engaged in a heated feud that culminated at Survivor Series. There, Lynch emerged victorious in a thrilling clash between the rivals.

The Queen was recently greeted to a Twist of Fate by Lita on SmackDown, and fans are already speculating about a clash between the two. For now, Flair will focus on winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 29 in order to determine her own path to WrestleMania.

