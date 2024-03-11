Chad Gable backed by top female WWE star ahead of important match on RAW

This week's WWE RAW will emanate from the Houston Toyota Center. Three matches have been announced ahead of the show, one of them a high-stakes six-man Gauntlet match to determine Gunther's challenger for WrestleMania XL.

After the chances dwindled for a Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals, The Ring General now has six potential opponents for the spectacle in April. Among the lot, Chad Gable seems to be the popular choice. Bayley is the latest superstar to show her support for Gable.

After Cody Rhodes showed support to The Alpha Academy's leader earlier, Bayley came forward on X (formerly Twitter). The Role Model herself will be contending for the Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All, having won the 2024 women's Royal Rumble.

"I’ve known this guy for 10 years and believe me, Gable is as real as it gets. I can’t wait to see you have your moment @WWEGable!" Bayley wrote.

Check out Bayley's post below:

Expand Tweet

Other men who will participate in the Gauntlet match include former Intercontinental Champions Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet, and two up-and-comers, 'Big' Bronson Reed and The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh.

Is it going to be Chad Gable, Sami Zayn, or a wild card who will emerge the winner on WWE RAW?

Sami Zayn was the hottest name in the pro-wrestling juggernaut in early 2023. The former 'Honorary Uce' of The Bloodline, turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble last year, and faced the latter in the main event at Elimination Chamber, then closed out WrestleMania 39 Night One alongside Kevin Owens. The duo defeated Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Underdog from the Underground lost a fair amount of momentum upon dropping the tag title to The Judgment Day in the fall last year. This led to Hall of Famer Ric Flair denouncing him and the company's decision to have Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens main event WrestleMania instead of Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Ricochet and JD McDonagh appear to have the least bit of chance of winning the battle owing to their bookings in the last few months. While Nakamura has featured in some top television storylines of late, he has had to face a lot of losses. As for Bronson Reed, the Aussie is a name that cannot be ruled out, especially after WWE had to scrap plans for him at Elimination Chamber: Perth last month.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Who deserves the win more on WWE RAW among these two? Chad Gable Sami Zayn 0 votes View Discussion