Chad Gable breaks silence with heartwarming message after losing to Penta on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable suffered a massive loss on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. The American Made leader shared a heartwarming message on social media after the show.

The 38-year-old locked horns with former AEW star Penta in the opening match of the night. The two put forth a highly engaging back-and-forth contest, which ended with the debutant nailing Gable with the Penta Driver for the win.

Earlier today, Chad Gable posted multiple pictures from the match on his Instagram account. In the caption, the former Alpha Academy member noted that although he was not a big fan of Penta and luchadors, he enjoyed competing against the 39-year-old last night on RAW.

"I detest Penta. I loathe luchadores. I despise losing. But last night was a reminder as to why I fell in love with this beautiful artistic expression of physicality and the sport of Professional Wrestling when I was 5 years old and have been obsessed with it on an unreasonable level ever since. I felt so alive. Allow the revenge tour to commence… now! #AmericanMade," he wrote.

You can check out Chad Gable's Instagram post below:

Wrestling veteran shares honest opinion about Penta vs. Chad Gable on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his take on Penta's highly anticipated debut on the red brand's show.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, the veteran noted that he was impressed with the match, Penta's presentation, and the promo after the contest. However, Russo pointed out that the bout went way too long for his liking.

"But listen man, it was a good debut for Penta: a very colorful character, a lot of emotion in the promo after the match. Obviously, the marks are going to gaga over however long this match was, but again, bro, I said that; that's going to be the key, man. Long matches are going to be the key... But you know me, Chris, and this is just me. The match was just way too long for me." [From 21:24 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Penta had the perfect start to his WWE career. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the luchador.

