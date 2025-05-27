Chad Gable busted open during WWE RAW match; 40-year-old star officially qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match

Chad Gable competed in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He shared the ring with Dragon Lee and Penta and got busted open during the bout.

Lee and Penta took turns kicking Gable in the corner before tossing him to the floor. Dragon Lee immediately rolled up Penta, but the latter kicked out. Lee kicked him in the face and hit a dropkick in the corner. He did the same thing to Chad Gable.

Penta took down the heel with a slingblade and nailed him with a backbreaker. He spiked Gable and Dragon Lee at the same time, and the former Olympian landed on his face. Penta wiped them out at ringside with a Tope Con Hilo. Gable attacked Vikingo, who was in the crowd, and hit Penta with a moonsault.

Dragon Lee spiked Penta with a poisonrana and planted Gable with a powerbomb. The WWE veteran suplexed both masked stars at the same time and tossed Dragon Lee into the turnbuckles. Vikingo attacked Gable, and Penta nailed Lee with a Mexican Destroyer.

Penta hit Chad Gable with his finisher and won the match. The latter got busted open towards the end of the match, as his head was bleeding. He failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

