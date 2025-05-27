  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chad Gable
  • Chad Gable busted open during WWE RAW match; 40-year-old star officially qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match

Chad Gable busted open during WWE RAW match; 40-year-old star officially qualifies for Money in the Bank ladder match

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 27, 2025 01:36 GMT
Chad Gable competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)
Chad Gable competed on RAW (Image via WWE.com)

Chad Gable competed in a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. He shared the ring with Dragon Lee and Penta and got busted open during the bout.

Ad

Lee and Penta took turns kicking Gable in the corner before tossing him to the floor. Dragon Lee immediately rolled up Penta, but the latter kicked out. Lee kicked him in the face and hit a dropkick in the corner. He did the same thing to Chad Gable.

Penta took down the heel with a slingblade and nailed him with a backbreaker. He spiked Gable and Dragon Lee at the same time, and the former Olympian landed on his face. Penta wiped them out at ringside with a Tope Con Hilo. Gable attacked Vikingo, who was in the crowd, and hit Penta with a moonsault.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dragon Lee spiked Penta with a poisonrana and planted Gable with a powerbomb. The WWE veteran suplexed both masked stars at the same time and tossed Dragon Lee into the turnbuckles. Vikingo attacked Gable, and Penta nailed Lee with a Mexican Destroyer.

Penta hit Chad Gable with his finisher and won the match. The latter got busted open towards the end of the match, as his head was bleeding. He failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications