Chad Gable makes WWE's "pound-for-pound strongest" wrestler tap out on RAW

Chad Gable has been on fire for over a month now. Despite falling short of winning the Intercontinental title from Gunther, he still managed to make another Imperium member tap out on RAW this week.

On RAW, Tommaso Ciampa came out to save Gable and Otis from Imperium's attack, setting up a six-man tag team match for later. Towards the end, Chad Gable had Giovanni Vinci, once declared the pound-for-pound strongest man in WWE, in an ankle lock.

Although Gunther was about to break it up, Ciampa caught him in a submission of his own, leading to Vinci tapping out and Gable's team getting the win.

It looks like Chad Gable is on course to challenge Gunther for the fourth time. He already has one win over him via countout, but last week on RAW, he fell short after putting on an incredible effort.

That's probably why he interrupted The Ring General's Intercontinental Championship celebration. The match could possibly be booked for Fastlane 2023 in early October.

As for Ciampa, there isn't much known about how he fits into this mix. It's been an Alpha Academy vs. Imperium feud so far, and fans will be clamoring to see Gable end the Intercontinental title reign of Gunther.

