We knew that things would change after the 2020 WWE Draft. Both brands needed some potential new tag teams to help fill out the depth in each division. After the latest SmackDown, one such alliance has been teased as Chad Gable returned to TV to recruit Otis to the "Alpha Academy".

A new direction for Otis and Gable

Otis has fallen on hard times lately. He lost both the Money in the Bank briefcase and his best friend, Tucker, on the same night. Some would argue that he probably shouldn't have won the briefcase in the first place, but WWE made its decision and decided to take it off him. The Miz also had Otis' "girlfriend" Mandy Rose traded to RAW a week or so before the actual WWE Draft.

Seth Rollins defeated Otis last week in order to qualify for SmackDown's team at Survivor Series. He did do so with the help of Murphy, but it was still another loss on the record of the former member of Heavy Machinery.

Chad Gable also had a hard time of things lately as he finally rejected the Shorty G moniker following the draft. He had been off of WWE TV for a few weeks but finally returned in the backstage segment above.

Otis had just finished a squash match win over Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler had started the whole ascent of Otis prior to WrestleMania 36 but reveled in his downfall backstage. The Showoff made Otis look good in the win, even despite the attempted interference of Robert Roode.

Gable complimented the fire with which Otis took down the Showoff. He then said that it was that type of mindset that Otis should be using going forward. He then invited him to join the "Alpha Academy" in order to fine-tune things.

Is this mostly going to be Gable trying to manipulate the lover of meats or will this turn into a fruitful tag team?