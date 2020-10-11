Chad Gable remains hopeful that Heavy Machinery will reunite in the future

The landscape of WWE was shaken up recently, courtesy of the 2020 WWE Draft that started on this week's SmackDown. As is the case with the WWE Draft sometimes, a few notable tag-teams get split up when the members get drafted to separate brands. This was the unfortunate case for Heavy Machinery on Friday, while Chad Gable became a free agent.

Heavy Machinery's Tucker got drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft, thus bringing an end to the charismatic duo. Not long after the news of their split came about, Otis released a statement on Tucker getting drafted to RAW. Now, WWE Superstar Chad Gable has also taken to Twitter to comment on his friends Otis and Tucker.

Chad Gable gives a heartfelt statement

Chad Gable wrote a heartfelt message dedicated to both members of the now-defunct Heavy Machinery. Gable said that Otis and Tucker are two of the very best human beings and he is privileged to call them his friends. He also remains hopeful that Heavy Machinery will reunite in the future by writing that "everything comes back around."

Two of the very best human beings I have the privilege of calling my friends.



Everything comes back around. Trust me on this one. https://t.co/D8m2cezk82 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 10, 2020

Chad Gable's WWE status

Chad Gable, who was a member of the blue brand up to this point, made it clear that he is now a free agent after the conclusion of Night One of the WWE Draft. Along with him, Mickie James and Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik) are also now listed as free agents.

Free. Agent. — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 10, 2020

Chad Gable, who currently goes by the name of Shorty G, is a phenomenal tag-team wrestler, having won the tag team championships on all three brands in WWE. However, he has not had the same level of success as a singles competitor. It remains to be seen whether Gable will get drafted to a brand soon or continue performing in WWE as a free agent.