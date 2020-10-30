SmackDown Superstar Chad Gable recently sat down with Corey Graves on his 'After The Bell' podcast, and discussed a string of topics in regards to his career as a WWE Superstar. Gable also opened up on his relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Otis, and revealed how the duo became best friends.

Gable stated that he first met Otis in 2010, and soon found out that both of them shared a strong love for pro wrestling. The duo used to watch wrestling a lot, back in the day, and this led to them becoming best friends.

Our relationship dates back to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. We probably met in 2010 but we both lived at the Olympic Training Center starting in 2011 and discovered that we both shared a love for pro wrestling very early on. We would spend every waking minute outside of training for the Olympics watching WWE or some form of wrestling. We were best friends from that moment. Once I got signed with WWE, he was still amateur wrestling but he was so done with it at that point. He wanted to get to WWE.

Otis is on SmackDown as well, and has had an amazing 2020 so far

Otis spent the better part of his career as a member of Heavy Machinery, alongside Tucker. He kicked off a romantic angle with Mandy Rose earlier this year, and this led to a major singles push over the course of the next few months. Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania and went on to win the Money in the Bank contract at the namesake pay-per-view. He unfortunately lost the briefcase to The Miz at Hell in a Cell, after Tucker turned on him.

Here's hoping Chad Gable gets his shot at glory as well, sometime in the near future. He is a talented athlete and is capable of producing classics in the squared circle on a regular basis.