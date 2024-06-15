Chad Gable reveals his current WWE contract status

Chad Gable has been at the top of his game ever since he turned heel and has been doing some phenomenal work in WWE in and out of the ring. However, his current deal with the company was recently reported to be expiring soon, with rumors and speculations going around about him potentially not re-signing.

The leader of the Alpha Academy is looking ahead to becoming the Intercontinental Champion when he takes on his rival Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle: Scotland tonight. He is poised to take the title off Zayn's hands and is ready to do so by any means necessary.

However, the recent rumors of his contract with WWE ending put doubt on seeing him win the prestigious Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Chad Gable has finally officially spoken about his current contract status. In an interview with Gorilla Position, he stated that he had already re-signed with the company.

"What I'll say is Yes, I have," Chad Gable said. [8:03-8:05]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Chad Gable speaks on Triple H changing his trajectory in the WWE

Chad Gable is currently being prepped for a future Intercontinental Championship reign and is ready to be making the most out of his run as a heel. The former WWE Tag Team Champion spent a few months chasing the gold and unfortunately found himself coming up short against opponents like Gunther and Sami Zayn.

The leader of the Alpha Academy recently spoke about what came down to his decision to pen a new deal with WWE. Speaking with Gorilla Position, Gable would reveal that Triple H was behind his push and it began as soon as he started getting opportunities to showcase his talent in singles matches.

Master Gable revealed he had a conversation with the CCO about his place in the roster that also helped put things into perspective once the conversation began ringing true.

What I'll say regarding Hunter is you know when he got started with us, took over I think we saw my trajectory change almost immediately. Even when I was still in a tag team with Otis, I started getting a lot of singles matches with some of our top guys and to me a lightbulb went off and it's like well things might be different now and they have been ever since. He's delivered on pretty much everything he's ever told me when I first came to him when me and Otis were floundering not doing much," said Gable. [8:14-8:45]

Chad Gable is on the run of his life now with more story beats for his character to develop even further seem to be coming down the line. It's going to be interesting to see if he will finally get his first big win with a singles title at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland tonight.