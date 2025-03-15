  • home icon
Chad Gable's new name possibly revealed; WWE fans go berserk

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 15, 2025 20:01 GMT
Chad Gable might be getting a new name and gimmick! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Chad Gable might be getting a new name and gimmick! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Chad Gable became a talking point following WWE RAW when he was accused of portraying a luchador. Recently, fans reacted to what could possibly be his new name in the Stamford-based promotion and went berserk over it.

Over the last year, Chad Gable has been on the losing end when it comes to luchadors. Earlier this year, he reached his breaking point when he lost to Penta and decided to rise a level above them all. He left for a while and met a shady character, thanks to Dominik Mysterio, who sold him a box with powers to defeat luchadors.

This week on RAW, a masked man appeared, costing the Latino World Order their match against The New Day. Many believe it was Chad Gable, and there seems to be new proof of it. It recently came to the fans' attention that WWE trademarked 'Grande Americano.'

This might be the company's hilarious take on Chad Gable's new name and gimmick in the Stamford-based promotion. Later, fans reacted to the possible name change and went berserk over the possibility of Gable receiving another quirky gimmick in WWE.

Fans react to Chad Gable&#039;s potential new name! [Image credits: X/Twitter]
Fans react to Chad Gable's potential new name! [Image credits: X/Twitter]

Major female WWE name wants to wrestle Chad Gable

Chad Gable has been with the company for nearly a decade and aced as a performer in the tag team division. However, Gable's chase continues to capture his first singles gold in the Stamford-based promotion, and American Made has been trying their best to support their master on Monday Night RAW.

In an interview on SHAK Wrestling promoting WWE 2K25, Natalya was asked which male star she would like to wrestle to create a five-star performance. The former SmackDown Women's Champion named Chad Gable as her opponent and spoke highly of Master Gable.

"Chad Gable. I would love to wrestle Chad Gable. I think he’s so good. He just has great matches with everybody. Whether he’s a good guy or whether he’s a bad guy, he’s just like fun to watch. So fun to watch," Natalya said. [From 01:15 to 01:27]
The company has done intergender matches in the past, and the new video game also has the feature. It'll be interesting to see if Natalya ever gets her dream match against Chad Gable.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
