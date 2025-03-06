  • home icon
  • Major female WWE star wants to wrestle Chad Gable

Major female WWE star wants to wrestle Chad Gable

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 06, 2025 15:51 GMT
Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]
American Made's Chad Gable has embarked upon a new journey in WWE. Meanwhile, a major name in the industry wants to face Master Gable inside the squared circle.

Natalya has been with the Stamford-based promotion for well over a decade and has witnessed the change in the landscape under different eras and regimes. The Queen of Hart was also in the first-ever Women's Tables match in the promotion, and she's ready to step inside the ring with a male superstar.

In an interview on SHAK Wrestling, the former SmackDown Woman's Champion was asked about a potential male opponent she would like to face inside the squared circle. Natalya picked Chad Gable and believes they can get a five-star match rating if they ever go up against each other.

“Chad Gable. I would love to wrestle Chad Gable. I think he’s so good. He just has great matches with everybody. Whether he’s a good guy or whether he’s a bad guy, he’s just like fun to watch. So fun to watch," Natalya said. [From 01:15 to 01:27]

What are Natalya and Chad Gable doing on WWE RAW heading into WrestleMania 41?

Last year, Chad Gable turned on the Alpha Academy and created American Made to take on The Wyatt Sicks. After failing to defeat the eerie faction, the group shifted their focus to the Latino World Order on WWE RAW, but Gable was unable to get one over the Luchadors.

Later, he embarked on a new journey to unlock the secrets of defeating Luchadors and recently received a box, which might contain the answer. Meanwhile, The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile lost their respective title matches on WWE RAW.

Elsewhere, Natalya has a big year planned outside WWE, as she's set to compete in NWA's Crockett Cup and participate in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII event ahead of WrestleMania 41.

While using any quotes from the article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

