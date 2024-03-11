WWE Superstar Chad Gable has shared an emotional update ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the red brand, Gable took to Instagram to share a video depicting his journey leading up to the contest, claiming it means much more than just a match to the Alpha Academy member. He further emphasized the importance of the next few weeks.

In the caption, he wrote:

"For Chad Gable — this just means more. Monday’s gauntlet match has implications larger than could possibly be put into words, but I created this piece to do my best to convey what this opportunity means to me above and beyond just Wrestlemania. The next few weeks are potentially the most important of my entire career up to this point."

Gable continued:

"The significance of this moment is not lost on me. I live for this. I’ve given more than I ever thought was possible without knowing what was going to come of it — and sometimes wondering why I even bother. Wondering if it’s worth it. Chances like these erase all of those questions in an instant. I’ll see you Monday night. Thank you. And enjoy…Gable."

Gunther opens up about his matches with Chad Gable

As Master Gable mentioned in the video shared by him, he has locked horns with The Ring General on multiple occasions. The two talented performers have delivered high-quality matches, taking each other to their absolute limits every time they step inside the WWE ring.

During a recent interview with GV Wire, Gunther opened up about his matches with Chad Gable. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion referred to his fights with the 38-year-old as a special occasion:

"Every time I get in the ring with Chad, it’s a very special occasion. He’s a former Olympian (competing as Chad Betts), maybe one of the best athletes. It’s hard to catch up with him when it comes to speed and pace, and it’s always a challenge," said Gunther.

Gunther's most recent title defense was against Jey Uso. The Imperium leader scored the win following interference from Jimmy Uso. It remains to be seen which superstar wins the six-man Gauntlet match to become the next challenger for Gunther's title.

