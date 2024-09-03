Chad Gable sends a message to his faction on WWE RAW following a major loss

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has been trying to crack the Uncle Howdy and Wyatt Sicks code for several weeks now. The Olympian has almost got the better of the eerie faction’s mastermind, only to be outclassed at the last minute, including his defeat against Howdy last week. Notably, this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw a frustrated Gable send a message to his faction, American Made.

Chad Gable was spotted with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile backstage, where the crew was fuming with bitterness. Notably, Gable’s former faction, The Alpha Academy, had supposedly mocked American Made, which didn’t sit right with the heel group. However, the Olympian showcased some leadership by trying to compose his team.

Gable told American Made they would be the best athletes to walk into the WWE arena every week for the next ten years. Channeling their frustration, he asked his crew to brace themselves and show The Alpha Academy who they were messing with.

While a pumped-up Brutus Creed threw a table after the pep talk, Gable slapped some energy into Julis Creed as well.

Following this huddle-up session, American Made walked before the crowd of Denver’s Ball Arena to face The Alpha Academy. Interestingly, the pep talk worked, and Ivy Nile secured a submission win with Gable's timely distraction.

Following this, the Olympian challenged The Wyatt Sicks to an eight-man tag team match, and Uncle Howdy accepted. It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable and crew can bury another faction with their new energy.

