Chad Gable shares rare personal update

WWE Superstar Chad Gable recently took to social media to share a personal update with his wife, Kristi Oliver.

After failing to win the Intercontinental Championship multiple times against Gunther, The Alpha Academy member started training Sami Zayn before the latter's WrestleMania XL match against The Ring General, in which Zayn emerged victorious.

Chad Gable got another chance at the gold, this time against Sami Zayn on an episode of Monday Night RAW. However, Master Gable once again failed to capitalize on this opportunity. He attacked Zayn after the match, turning heel in the process.

The Alpha Academy member recently took to his Instagram stories to share a rare personal update, as he is mostly seen posting about his workouts and WWE. This time Gable posted a photo with his wife Kristi Oliver and shared that they were going for Opera Night.

"Opera Night," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Chad Gable's Instagram story

Dutch Mantell wants to see WWE Hall of Famer giving advice to Chad Gable

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that he wanted to see WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle back in the Stamford-based promotion to give advice to Gable because he believes people will buy into it.

“That was the first thing I thought when I saw Chad Gable and the amateur background. I said, that's Kurt Angle all over again. And now you can even and Kurt doesn't want to work, but he still has a part of just giving advice to Chad which now we're going back to people, you know, I will buy that. I will buy into that because Kurt is tremendous on an interview. He's about stupid enough, but he makes sense at the same time. And little Chad can follow along in his footsteps.”

Check out the entire video below:

On the latest edition of RAW, Gable took his heel persona to the next level as he slapped Otis after the latter's loss against Sami Zayn. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Alpha Academy member's future.