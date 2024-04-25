Chad Gable shares three-word message following recent character change

Chad Gable recently turned heel after failing to win the Intercontinental Championship once again. The Alpha Academy member posted a message on social media potentially directed at his stablemates.

The 38-year-old challenged Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of the April 15 edition of RAW. Unfortunately, the challenger failed to secure the win in a hard-fought battle. Following the back-and-forth contest, Gable proceeded to attack Zayn in front of his family.

The following week, Master Gable justified his actions as he accused Sami Zayn of gloating after the victory. He further berated the rest of the members of Alpha Academy before making them agree to help him win the championship no matter what.

The former Tag Team Champion recently posted a similar message with a picture of himself alongside his stablemates from the latest edition of RAW. He wrote:

"No matter what."

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Wrestling veteran claims Vince McMahon was holding back Chad Gable

Chad Gable is considered by many to be one of the best technical wrestlers on the current roster. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently accused Vince McMahon of holding Gable back despite the latter being a former Olympian.

On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette talked about Chad Gable finally getting the push he deserved. The 62-year-old stated that considering the WWE Superstar's recent performances and character work, Vince McMahon might have been the reason behind him portraying some ridiculous characters:

"They're pushing Gable strongly again as a former Olympian instead of Shoosh Boy. I'm pretty sure this Alpha Academy will either go away or undergo a massive overhaul. Can we assume that it was just Vince (McMahon) all along that was preventing us from seeing Gable as a talent and he was being presented as a joke? It has to be," he said.

Chad Gable looks determined to defeat Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. However, on the latest edition of RAW, Bronson Reed attacked Zayn in a backstage segment after expressing his desire to dethrone the former Bloodline member. It remains to be seen who gets the next shot at the title.