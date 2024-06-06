Chad Gable suddenly kisses WWE star backstage; leaves everyone stunned

Chad Gable has been in the middle of a big push on WWE RAW. Now, the story appears to be heading in quite a different direction as he gears up for what will be another shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

Ever since Gable lost his shot at Sami Zayn's Intercontinental title, it's safe to say that he has not taken it well. The loss did not sit right with him, and he attacked Zayn immediately, suplexing him out of his wife's arms. But his heel turn didn't just restrict itself to savagely beating down Zayn.

Instead, he started to treat the rest of The Alpha Academy members as if they were nothing more than the dirt beneath his feet. He accused them of holding him back and called all of them disappointments for not being able to live up to what he had hoped for. Regularly berating Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri, he didn't leave Otis alone either, almost whipping him after his interference cost Gable the title shot at King and Queen of the Ring.

On RAW, Sami Zayn confronted Gable and gave him the title match he had requested. A confrontation between The Alpha Academy and Gable saw him threatening to attack Otis, but due to a brawl with Sami, Maxxine and Tozawa fell to the outside, both hurting themselves, after Otis accidentally pushed them off the apron. Otis thought Sami was behind the push, although it had been Gable who sent Zayn into him. As a result, he destroyed Sami with a powerslam.

Backstage, Chad Gable praised The Alpha Academy for the first time. He thought Maxxine and Tozawa had been faking their injuries when they had not. He then praised Otis as well, kissing him on the cheek. This left all three of them stunned, as they were quite upset with the group leader but were unsure what to do about it.

Chad Gable gets his title match against Sami Zayn at WWE Clash at the Castle

Chad Gable is getting the title match he has wanted since losing his last few at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle event in Scotland.

He will be facing Sami Zayn in 10 days as the pair go at it. However, fans will have to wait to see Alpha Academy's role in the match.

With Gable sure to include Otis in it to force him to interfere in the match, it remains to be seen if the friendly giant will finally be pushed too far.

