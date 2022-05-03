"We are going to expose him for the fraud that he is" - Ex-RAW Tag Team Champion on Ezekiel

Ezekiel received a warning from former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable after last night's WWE RAW.

In a six-man tag team match, The Alpha Academy teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Zeke and The Street Profits on Monday night. Chad Gable was able to roll Zeke over for the cover and secure the victory for his squad. Previously, Elias' brother defeated the Olympian on the April 18 edition of RAW.

After the show, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion issued a warning to Ezekiel on RAW Talk:

"I pinned Elias tonight. Do not tell me you believe that charade that he is bringing around this place... I explained that it was faulty equipment that can be tricked alright? My golden beautiful brain came up with a new plan. I got new tactics and we are going to expose him for the fraud that he is." (0:10 - 0:45)

The Pittsburgh-born wrestler is currently embroiled in a feud with Kevin Owens on the Red brand.

Ezekiel reminisces about his first WWE pay-per-view

Ezekiel might not have won the six-man tag team match on RAW, but he has some special memories of the show's arena in North Carolina.

The 34-year-old star walked down memory lane to talk about his brother Elias and their first WWE pay-per-view as fans in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

"In the same seats I sat in years ago with my brother and saw Unforgiven 1998... Me and my brother would bound over wrestling and it held us together. My brother was a huge Undertaker fan, I was more of a Shawn Michaels' guy. After the show, we had a moment and we realized one day we both are gonna be WWE Superstars." (0:10-1:10)

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: Before he stepped into the ring tonight, Ezekiel took a walk down memory lane ahead of #WWERaw in Greensboro, North Carolina. EXCLUSIVE: Before he stepped into the ring tonight, Ezekiel took a walk down memory lane ahead of #WWERaw in Greensboro, North Carolina. https://t.co/MqLOZxaLCk

It is safe to say Elias and Zeke got to live their dreams as they both became WWE Superstars. Considering their ongoing rivalry, the RAW Superstar could possibly have his first premium live event bout against Kevin Owens.

