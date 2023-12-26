"Champ stuff" - Shayna Baszler sends message after winning popular title outside of WWE

Shayna Baszler has not held WWE gold in months, but she had a big Christmas Day after adding another championship win to her list of achievements.

The Queen of Spades is a regular competitor on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, which is the home of the gaming brand made famous by Xavier Woods and his group of friends.

Sarath Ton (Mikaze) was crowned the first-ever UpUpDownDown Champion in April 2019. Since then, several top names have held the gaming championship, including Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch, among others.

The championship was on the line during Christmas Day, with Baszler, Kingston, Nia Jax, Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, Nikki Cross, Apollo Crews, and Kayden Carter competing in a Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament. The reigning champion, Mace, did not compete, but Shayna Baszler won the tournament to become the new UpUpDownDown Champion.

The two-time NXT Women's Champion took to Instagram to react to her victory, posting a photo with the belt.

"Champ stuff. #BRE4L #upupdowndown #wweraw," she wrote.

The UpUpDownDown channel has been a major success for Woods and WWE. The channel was launched in March 2015 and currently has 2.41 million subscribers.

Is Xavier Woods returning to the WWE ring soon?

The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston last teamed up on the November 27 episode of RAW for a Tag Team Turmoil match, which was won by The Creed Brothers. Woods has not wrestled since then, as he was "banged up" and needed time off.

Woods is said to be "healing up" while away from WWE. It was recently reported that the 37-year-old is expected to be back on the road within the first two weeks of January, but backstage sources cautioned that this is just a "tentative" plan.

There had been some concern over Woods' health, but it has been reported that he has not suffered from anything serious.

The 37-year-old was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, which is where many pro wrestlers and athletes travel to for appointments with Dr. James Andrews and his staff at Andrews Sports Medicine.

What do you think of Shayna Baszler's current run, and should she be pushed to the top of the division? What is your prediction for Xavier Woods' 2024 in wrestling? Let us know in the comments below!

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here