Backstage update on 11-time WWE champion's potential return

A former WWE champion is reportedly expected to return to television in January.

The name in question is Xavier Woods. The 37-year-old is a prominent member of the roster alongside teammate Kofi Kingston. The two members of The New Day have been missing the services of their third member, Big E, since March 2022. The former WWE Champion landed on his head during a match on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, which resulted in a severe neck injury.

Likewise, Xavier Woods is also reportedly "healing up" after being "banged up." The former TNA Star last competed in a WWE ring last month. He teamed up with Kofi Kingston on the November 27 edition of RAW, as the duo participated in the Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the new number one contenders for the tag titles. The match was eventually won by The Creed Brothers.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, Xavier Woods is expected to be back on WWE television within the first two weeks of the new year. The report further mentions the fact that the plans are only tentative as of now:

"PWInsider.com is told by WWE sources that they expect Xavier Woods back on the road within the first two weeks of January. We have been cautioned that is the "tentative" plan." - As per PWInsider.

It will be interesting to see when Xavier Woods eventually makes the return. It will also be worth watching if he can bring The New Day the much-needed momentum.

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston shares update on Big E's health

Kofi Kingston and Big E have been part of The New Day since the formation of the team in 2014. The two have numerous accolades against their names.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, the former champion talked about Big E's recovery from the horrendous journey. The New Day member stated that his former tag team partner is in good physical and mental condition:

"I’m so happy that he’s doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health," he said.

What are your thoughts on the potential returns of the two members of The New Day? Sound off in the comments section below.