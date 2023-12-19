12-time champion pulled off WWE TV; removed from upcoming advertisements - Reports

A former WWE champion reportedly has been taken off the road to allow him time off to heal up. The star in question is Xavier Woods, who was last seen in action almost a month ago on RAW.

Woods has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. He became a prominent part of the roster after joining forces with Big E and Kofi Kingston to form The New Day. However, Big E has been out of action for over a year due to a career-altering injury he suffered during a match on SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston has been appearing solo on TV programming in the last couple of weeks, and it seems like the same could continue in the near future. According to a report from PWInsider, Xavier Woods "is banged up" and has been taken off the WWE programming to heal up.

It was also noted that the star is no longer advertised for the upcoming Holiday Tour. The issue, however, is still unclear.

Expand Tweet

Kofi Kingston has also been wrestling singles matches at live events for the last few months. He and Woods last wrestled together on the November 27 edition of RAW, when they participated in the Tag Team Turmoil to determine the new number one contenders for the tag titles.

Xavier Woods recently reunited with former WWE stars

Besides being a popular WWE star, Xavier Woods is a lifelong video game aficionado. The 12-time champion heads the UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube, where a lot of gaming content is posted.

The channel also led to Woods establishing close connections with multiple names in real life. The New Day member is a part of the group called Da Party, where he is joined by Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli. However, none of the last three members are a part of the global juggernaut anymore.

The team recently reunited, with Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) posting a picture on social media.

Expand Tweet

Da Party also released a song of their own earlier this year. All four members have continued to stay in touch even though they are no longer part of the same promotion.