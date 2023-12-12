[PHOTO] Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro) catches up with current WWE Superstar and two former stars

AEW star and former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli took to Twitter/X to share a photo of him catching up with Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, and Tyler Breeze.

Castagnoli made his AEW debut in 2022, appearing at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He replaced the injured Bryan Danielson against Zack Sabre Jr. The former WWE star is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, a faction that also consists of Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta.

Taking to Twitter/X, Claudio Castagnoli posted a photo of him catching up with fellow members of Da Party.

Check out Castagnoli's tweet:

Adam Cole stated that Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods have become his best friends

In a previous interview, Adam Cole stated that he has become best friends with Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, and Xavier Woods.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cole opened up about being a part of UpUpDownDown. He said:

"I was friends or friendly with Cesaro, Breeze, Woods," said Cole. "But those guys were doing content consistently with UpUpDownDown; I had only been there sporadically. They all had a meeting and were like, 'Who could be the fourth dude? Well, Adam Cole really likes video games, and seems like a cool dude."

He added:

"'Let's ask him, if it doesn't work then we'll just look for somebody else,'" Cole continued. "So I was kind of on trial in the beginning, which I didn't even know, but literally halfway through the first episode, it was like, we've been doing it forever. And one of the coolest things with that is, those three have become three of my best friends now. Through this whole thing, I love those guys to death."

Cole is currently a part of AEW and is recovering from his latest injury. Meanwhile, Castagnoli is competing in the Continental Classic.

